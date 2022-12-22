Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,823 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $30,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.