Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Stake Decreased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,118 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 410,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,406,000 after buying an additional 201,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 4,834.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 155,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPVU opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.87 and a 12-month high of $47.51.

