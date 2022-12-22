Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $273.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

