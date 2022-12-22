Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Holdings Raised by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSJO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,383. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.