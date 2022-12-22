Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,505,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,973,000 after buying an additional 381,853 shares in the last quarter.

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,625. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59.

