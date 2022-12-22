Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Up 4%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Intrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

Featured Stories

