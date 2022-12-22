International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

