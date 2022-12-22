Intelligent Highway Solutions (OTCMKTS:IHSI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IHSI – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Intelligent Highway Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 4,500,000 shares trading hands.
Intelligent Highway Solutions Price Performance
About Intelligent Highway Solutions
Intelligent Highway Solutions, Inc provides transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs, and other elements. It intends to develop transportation technology services that enable vehicles, roads, traffic lights, message signs and other elements to become intelligent by embedding them with microchips and sensors and by empowering them to communicate with each other via wireless technologies.
See Also
