Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NTLA opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.58. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $129.27.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

