Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

