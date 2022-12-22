Integrity Advisory LLC Sells 666 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Integrity Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,948,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 66,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,377,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $50.56.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.