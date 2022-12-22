Integrity Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Paragon 28 accounts for approximately 1.4% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Paragon 28 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 459,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,867,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,980,069.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $175,612.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,867,574 shares in the company, valued at $265,980,069.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $585,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,306 shares of company stock worth $5,083,566. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 1,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,735. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

