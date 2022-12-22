Integrity Advisory LLC Invests $320,000 in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Integrity Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $76.31 and a one year high of $96.02.

