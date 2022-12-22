Integrity Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 174.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,839,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,941,000 after acquiring an additional 683,961 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $45.51. 8,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,528. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

