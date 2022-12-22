Integrity Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,930 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,930 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,440,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $116,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,440,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,898,858.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,213 shares of company stock worth $6,606,837 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

