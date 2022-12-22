Integrity Advisory LLC Buys 605 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.8% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,315,000 after purchasing an additional 211,556 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

