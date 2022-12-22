Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells 3,737 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Xencor Stock Down 0.5 %
Xencor stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 279,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 364.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Xencor by 71.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
