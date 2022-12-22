Insider Selling: Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells 25,237 Shares of Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) insider David Crane sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.62), for a total transaction of £12,870.87 ($15,635.17).

Vertu Motors Stock Down 2.0 %

Vertu Motors stock traded down GBX 1.07 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 51.93 ($0.63). The stock had a trading volume of 97,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,482. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.21 million and a PE ratio of 441.67. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.80 ($0.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.