Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells 11,354 Shares of Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 321,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,218. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19 and a beta of 0.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $38.40.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $177.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

