Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells $41,408.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

