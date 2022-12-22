Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells $41,408.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,408.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sumo Logic Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
