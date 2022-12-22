Insider Selling: Reach plc (LON:RCH) Insider Sells 320,926 Shares of Stock

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) insider Jim Mullen sold 320,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.20), for a total value of £317,716.74 ($385,953.28).

Jim Mullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of Reach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11), for a total value of £142,496.90 ($173,101.19).

Reach Stock Performance

Shares of Reach stock opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.14) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.73 million and a P/E ratio of 448.57. Reach plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.40 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Reach

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Reach in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

See Also

