Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells 47,408 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 47,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $1,157,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $3,724,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $4,032,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $3,505,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $3,391,500.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $3,622,500.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $3,745,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $3,688,500.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $3,685,500.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 10,468,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,509,889. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

