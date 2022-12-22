Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Sells $168,794.64 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Okta Price Performance

OKTA opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $234.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Okta alerts:

Institutional Trading of Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Okta

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.