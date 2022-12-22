Insider Selling: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CEO Sells 4,616 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,840. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.47. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $154.17.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
