Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) SVP Sells $24,386.50 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) SVP Gregory Doria sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $24,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 2.6 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $144.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $52,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.