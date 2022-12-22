Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $33,407.64 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gevo Stock Up 3.4 %
GEVO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a current ratio of 24.49. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Gevo had a negative net margin of 13,031.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gevo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gevo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 104,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
