Insider Selling: Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $33,407.64 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 17,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $33,407.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 797,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,700.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gevo Stock Up 3.4 %

GEVO opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.25 and a current ratio of 24.49. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $431.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Gevo had a negative net margin of 13,031.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gevo by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Gevo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 104,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.