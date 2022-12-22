Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells 5,884 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $282,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,224,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 70,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $620.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.14. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 367.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 13,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

