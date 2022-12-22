Insider Buying: Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Buys £12,300 in Stock

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £12,300 ($14,941.69).

Senior Stock Performance

Senior stock opened at GBX 126.60 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. Senior plc has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.23 ($1.86). The company has a market cap of £530.98 million and a PE ratio of 4,220.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.47.

Get Senior alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.88) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.