Insider Buying: Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires 209 Shares of Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Mandy Clements purchased 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £990.66 ($1,203.43).

Mandy Clements also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, October 19th, Mandy Clements acquired 209 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £990.66 ($1,203.43).

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

Personal Assets Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 476 ($5.78). The stock had a trading volume of 304,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,793. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is £155.52. Personal Assets Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 465.50 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 508 ($6.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,537.10.

Personal Assets Trust Cuts Dividend

About Personal Assets Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.