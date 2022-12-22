Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Acquires 630 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR opened at C$62.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.91.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Linamar

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

