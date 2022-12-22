Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Acquires 630 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,490.01.
Linamar Stock Performance
TSE LNR opened at C$62.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.91.
Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Linamar
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.
