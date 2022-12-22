Insider Buying: F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) CEO Buys $185,000.00 in Stock

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,239 shares in the company, valued at $6,664,421.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FG stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

FG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.