Insider Buying: Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Insider Acquires 4,531 Shares of Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) insider Philipp Prince acquired 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,077.90 ($4,953.72).
Feedback Stock Performance
Shares of Feedback stock traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 98.90 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -460.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.35. Feedback plc has a one year low of GBX 81.50 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 180.40 ($2.19).
About Feedback
Featured Articles
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.