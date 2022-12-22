Insider Buying: Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) Insider Acquires 4,531 Shares of Stock

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) insider Philipp Prince acquired 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,077.90 ($4,953.72).

Feedback Stock Performance

Shares of Feedback stock traded up GBX 6.90 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 98.90 ($1.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032. The company has a market capitalization of £13.19 million and a P/E ratio of -460.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.35. Feedback plc has a one year low of GBX 81.50 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 180.40 ($2.19).

About Feedback

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

