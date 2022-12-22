Insider Buying: Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,724.98).

Byotrol Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BYOT stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.42 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,022. The company has a market cap of £10.96 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.44. Byotrol plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06).

About Byotrol

Byotrol plc develops, and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company also develops, patents, licenses, and sells anti-microbial products and technologies for business and consumer use.

