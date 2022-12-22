Insider Buying: Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT) Insider Acquires 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) insider Vivan Pinto bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($26,724.98).
Byotrol Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of BYOT stock traded up GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.42 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,022. The company has a market cap of £10.96 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.44. Byotrol plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
About Byotrol
