Insider Buying: Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Acquires $13,541.76 in Stock

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 84,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,541.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,155,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,958.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 500,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 300,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,759 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $6,841.44.

On Friday, September 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Alset stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Alset Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Alset shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 28th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 80.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

