Insider Buying: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Director Buys $18,450.00 in Stock

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) Director Kyle Michael Wool purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $18,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 280,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,388.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kyle Michael Wool also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Kyle Michael Wool bought 5,000 shares of AIkido Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $17,950.00.

AIkido Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIkido Pharma ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AIkido Pharma Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIKI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 247.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma by 630.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 74,824 shares during the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

