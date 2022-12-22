Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Purchased by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

EJUL opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.