IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $133,376.29 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

