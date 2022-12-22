IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 20% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $108,272.62 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

