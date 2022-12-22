Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 1,267 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 891,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 165.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 393,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

