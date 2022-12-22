Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $534,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 75,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $85.35 on Thursday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.80 and a one year high of $98.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.34.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.