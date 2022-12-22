Independent Wealth Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,970,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65.

