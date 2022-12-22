Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $242.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

