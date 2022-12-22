Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Aflac by 24.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Aflac by 1.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 36,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.49. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $72.70.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.82.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

