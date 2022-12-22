Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 19,139 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 330.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03.

Featured Stories

