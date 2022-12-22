Independent Wealth Network Inc. Acquires 1,436 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 2.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 300,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

