Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 79.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

