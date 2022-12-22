Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $100,481.68 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INCY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

