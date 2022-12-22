Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Insider Sells $100,481.68 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Incyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after purchasing an additional 238,448 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after purchasing an additional 100,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.