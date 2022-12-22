Immutable X Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $248.67 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $248.67 million and $6.72 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About Immutable X
Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
