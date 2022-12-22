ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. 12,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,649,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
ImmunityBio Trading Down 8.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
