ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. 12,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,649,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 6.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 11.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 207,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.