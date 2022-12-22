ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $136.91 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $136.91 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14859071 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,142,666.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

